A terrible traffic accident happened near Arandjelovac when the car landed in the canal.

A serious traffic accident involving two passenger vehicles occurred in the town of Banja, not far from Arandjelovac, in which at least one person was injured.

Everything happened at lightning speed, we heard the screeching of brakes, and then a strong impact. When we left the restaurant, the picture was creepy. Direct collision between Opel and Renault, on the narrow part of August. Due to the force of the impact, the Renault ended up in a ditch on the side of the road, while another passenger vehicle was crushed“, one of the eyewitnesses who was at the scene told the RINA agency.

Immediately after the report, emergency teams arrived and provided medical assistance to the injured. Major material damage was caused to both passenger vehicles. During the investigation, the traffic on this part of the road was interrupted, which led to the creation of small crowds.

