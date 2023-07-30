Home » Traffic accident near Bratunac | Info
The accident involved an “Audi” vehicle, driven by SL from the Republic of Serbia and a pedestrian.

Pedestrianwhose identity has not yet been determined, died this morning around 3:10 a.m. in a serious traffic accident that occurred on the regional road Bratunac – Skelani, in the town of Pobrđe.

As reported by ATV, the accident involved an “Audi” vehicle driven by SL from the Republic of Serbia and a pedestrian whose identity has not been established.

“The pedestrian was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty at the Public Health Institution, Dom zdravlja Bratunac. SL’s face was breathalyzed, during which it was determined that 0.74 per thousand of alcohol was in his body, and he was deprived of his liberty,” the Zvornik Police Department announced.

Police officers from the Bratunac Police Station investigated the traffic accident. The on-duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bijeljina was informed about everything, who ordered that an autopsy be performed on the body, and that after taking all measures and actions to document the traffic accident, a report on the crime of endangering public traffic should be submitted to the competent prosecutor’s office.

