(LaPresse) A one-year-old Guatemalan boy was abandoned on the border between the United States and Mexico, along the Colorado River, by a human trafficker. The news was given by the US Customs and Border Protection, the largest law enforcement agency for border security in the United States, which released the images of the incident recorded by some security cameras. The video shows the moment in which the trafficker emerges from the water with the child who he abandons immediately between the two sections of the border. Then we see the man dive back into the river and presumably return to Mexico. Shortly after, the cameras record the prompt intervention of a patrol officer who, noticing the child, rushes to help him, bringing him to safety. (LaPresse)

March 26, 2023 – Updated March 26, 2023, 11:15 am

