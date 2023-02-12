Home World Trapped for more than 130 hours, many survivors in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Turkey were rescued_China IT News
World

Trapped for more than 130 hours, many survivors in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Turkey were rescued_China IT News

by admin

Trapped for more than 130 hours, several survivors in Turkey’s quake-hit area were rescued

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-12 12:42

At present, the 72-hour golden rescue period has long been exceeded since the strong earthquake occurred. Rescuers admitted frankly that in the severe cold weather in the disaster area, the hope of rescuing more survivors is becoming slim.

However, thanks to the efforts of the rescuers, the miracle of life continued on the 11th.

After being trapped for 132 hours, rescuers rescued a little girl from the rubble. Subsequently, her father was rescued.

Survivor: My wife may be buried by the door. Thank you, I owe you forever.

After being trapped for 132 hours, a 2-month-old baby and an old man were rescued, and applause erupted at the rescue site; after being trapped for 134 hours, a buried 16-year-old girl finally saw the light of day.

Rescuers: From 12:00 noon today (11th), we started to rescue her. Thank God, she was finally rescued by us. Our rescue team will continue to work hard.

As night fell, the rescuers were still racing against the clock and “Death”. After being trapped for 136 hours, a 7-year-old girl was rescued; after being trapped for 138 hours, a 67-year-old man and his wife were rescued.

See also  Iran, the writer Mehdi Bahman grants an interview to Tel Aviv TV: sentenced to death for espionage

You may also like

Palermo-Frosinone, high-risk match: restrictions for visiting fans

Elections 2022 – The “grand coalition” would not...

French media: France held the fourth protest against...

Udinese-Sassuolo / Marino: “Intense retreat. Today will be...

Soraja was born Fun

Rubble collapses on rescuers in Antioch, Turkey –...

Damn, review of Friday Night Contracts (2023)

Schiller think tank scholar: If the US blows...

In Turkey there are arrests and clashes over...

Earthquake in Turkey, a seven-month-old baby saved after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy