Trapped for more than 130 hours, several survivors in Turkey’s quake-hit area were rescued

At present, the 72-hour golden rescue period has long been exceeded since the strong earthquake occurred. Rescuers admitted frankly that in the severe cold weather in the disaster area, the hope of rescuing more survivors is becoming slim.

However, thanks to the efforts of the rescuers, the miracle of life continued on the 11th.

After being trapped for 132 hours, rescuers rescued a little girl from the rubble. Subsequently, her father was rescued.

Survivor: My wife may be buried by the door. Thank you, I owe you forever.

After being trapped for 132 hours, a 2-month-old baby and an old man were rescued, and applause erupted at the rescue site; after being trapped for 134 hours, a buried 16-year-old girl finally saw the light of day.

Rescuers: From 12:00 noon today (11th), we started to rescue her. Thank God, she was finally rescued by us. Our rescue team will continue to work hard.

As night fell, the rescuers were still racing against the clock and “Death”. After being trapped for 136 hours, a 7-year-old girl was rescued; after being trapped for 138 hours, a 67-year-old man and his wife were rescued.