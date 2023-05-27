TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL presents the Poster 2023 and celebrates 60 years of great Science Fiction

TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL

PRESENTS THE POSTER OF THE 23rd EDITION E

GETTING READY TO CELEBRATE 60 YEARS OF

SCIENCE FICTION IN THE GIULIANO CAPITAL

The original illustration of the 2023 edition of the most important Italian science fiction festival was created by the artist Gigi Cavenago,

already author of some covers of the comic Dylan Dog and collaborator

of Sony Pictures and Netflix for animated series and films.

In 2023, the first 60 years of the historic International Science Fiction Festival will also be celebrated, held in Trieste from 1963 to 1982, the first event dedicated to genre cinema in Italy and among the very first in Europe, and of which Science + Fiction is today heir and spokesperson.

In the poster of the 23rd edition it is possible to recognize the most representative monuments of Trieste, in addition to the iconic symbols of the prestigious festival dedicated to all the declinations of the fantastic: “In the illustration the space cruisers are back in the skies of the stronghold of San Giusto, the historic seat of the Science Fiction Festival of the 60s” – declared Gigi Cavenago – “An outpost of the new inhabitants of a futuristic Earth is waiting for them, holding high the halberd, banner of the city of Trieste.”.

In fact, the 2023 edition will celebrate the first 60 years of the historic International Science Fiction Film Festival, held in Trieste from 1963 to 1982, the first event dedicated to genre cinema in Italy and among the very first in Europe, and of which the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival is today the heir and continuator of that extraordinary legacy.

For the occasion, even in the 23rd edition, major events and unmissable preview films are scheduled to show the state of the art of science fiction, confirming the international reputation of the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival as an innovative, influential and dynamic event.

As every year, there will be appointments dedicated to the dissemination of science and science fiction: Mondofuturo, the cycle of meetings to dialogue with science disseminators and communicators on the world of tomorrow, IVIPRO Days, the annual appointment dedicated to videogames as a resource for the territory and cultural heritage, and the Fantastic Film Forum, a series of events dedicated to cinema and audiovisual professionals.

“2022 was an edition marked by an authentic ‘Back to the Superfuture’ to rediscover the stellar roots of the event, claiming gender purity for the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival” – declared the artistic director of the Festival Alan Jones – “This year, on this glittering 60th anniversary, we ‘step into the Hyperfuture’ with a wonderful five-day event filled with the imaginative and the fantastical, as always providing the best entertainment for sci-fi fans of any age”.

BIOGRAPHY OF GIGI CAVENAGO

Born in 1982, after graduating from high school he attended the Comics School in Milan for two years and a course in advertising graphics at the Rizzoli Institute of Graphic Arts. After various experiences as an illustrator and cartoonist, in 2008 he joined the Bonelli stable making his debut on “Cassidy”, the miniseries created by Pasquale Ruju. This was followed by the first Bonelli miniseries entirely in colour: Orfani, by Roberto Recchioni and Emiliano Mammucari.

In 2014 he was given the job of cover artist for the quarterly series Maxi Dylan Dog – Old Boy. The same year he received two awards as best designer: the Carlo Borcarato award at Treviso Comics and the Gran Guinigi at Lucca Comics & Games. He returns to Orfani to draw the number 1 of the third season entitled “Orfani: Nuovo Mondo”, after which he immediately starts working on Mater Dolorosa, the celebratory issue for the thirtieth anniversary of Dylan Dog’s publication, thanks to which he wins the Attilio prize Micheluzzi as best designer, during the Naples Comicon 2017. From December 2016 he became the official cover artist for the regular series of the Indagatore dell’Incubo.

In addition to comics, he also works as a concept artist for Cross Productions, Netflix and Lucky Red. In 2019 he published the first issue of “I Racconti di Domani” on a screenplay by Tiziano Sclavi, creator of Dylan Dog. In 2022 he made his debut in the American market with the third volume of the series “The Magic Order”, written by Mark Millar. From 2023 he intensified his collaboration with Sony and Netflix as character designer and background artist for animated series and films.

TRIESTE SCIENCE+FICTION FESTIVAL

Founded in Trieste in 2000, the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival inherited the historic Trieste International Science Fiction Film Festival held from 1963 to 1982, the first event dedicated to genre cinema in Italy and among the very first in Europe , becoming the most important Italian event dedicated to the worlds of science fiction and fantasy. Cinema, television, new media, literature, comics, music, visual and performing arts make up the exploration of the wonders of the possible.

Among the great international guests present at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival from 2000 to today we remember the names of Neil Gaiman, Pupi Avati, Dario Argento, Jimmy Sangster, John Landis, Lamberto Bava, Terry Gilliam, Enki Bilal, Joe Dante, Jean ” Moebius” Giraud, Ray Harryhausen, Christopher Lee, Roger Corman, George Romero, Alfredo Castelli, Gabriele Salvatores, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Bruce Sterling, Rutger Hauer, Sergio Martino, Douglas Trumbull, Phil Tippett, Brian Yuzna, Abel Ferrara and Neil Marshall.

Trieste Science+Fiction Festival is organized by the cinematographic and audiovisual research and experimentation center La Cappella Underground and is an official member of the board of the Méliès International Festivals Federation, is part of AFIC – Associazione Festival Italiani di Cinema and participates in EURASF, the European network of festivals with focus on scientific film.

The Festival is recognized by the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia among the three-year projects of regional significance of international interest in the cinematographic field.