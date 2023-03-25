With this new project, the artist experiments with a mix of apparently incompatible concepts. According to Triquell himself “‘Between fluids’ (Halley Records, 23) is to accept that you can be sensitive, revolutionary, emotional and all that can be contradictory, at the same time”. Different artists from different disciplines participate in the album who have worked side by side to create a whole sound and visual universe of the album.
Triquell will present the album on a long tour that will include the Festival Strenes de Girona on April 15 (with tickets already sold out), the Teatre de la Llotja in Lleida on April 22, and the Tarraco Arena in Tarragona on May 6 , and at the Sala Apolo in Barcelona within the framework of GuitarBCN, on May 13 (tickets sold out). Tickets are on sale on the web www.triquell.cat.