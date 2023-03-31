Home World Trump indicted, supporters of the former president demonstrate in Mar-a-Lago- Corriere TV
Trump indicted, supporters of the former president demonstrate in Mar-a-Lago- Corriere TV

Trump indicted, supporters of the former president demonstrate in Mar-a-Lago- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A few dozen supporters of the‘former US President Donald Trump gathered Thursday night outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, waving pro-Trump flags and singing patriotic songs. The tycoon was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge and shaking up his bid to recapture the White House next year.

Trump he is accused of having paid the pornstar Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign to keep her quiet about their relationship The former president, who has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly attacked the investigation, called the indictment “a political harassment” Trump is expected to hand himself over to authorities in Manhattan next Tuesday. (LaPresse)

March 31, 2023 – Updated March 31, 2023, 07:39 am

