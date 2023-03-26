Home World Trump opens the presidential campaign: “Re-elect me and you will be avenged. I am persecuted by the New York prosecutor”
The opening of the presidential campaign of Donald Trump is already a whole program: “Put me back in the White House and America will be a free country again” and you will be avenged,” he said at the airport in Wacoin Texas.

A flurry of accusations against the incumbent president: “The regime of Biden he used law enforcement and justice as a weapon”, turning the country into a “banana republic”.

Then he takes it out, again with the New York attorney, Alvin Braggwho investigates the case Stormy Daniels: “The New York Attorney is prosecuting me for nothing. It’s not a felony. It’s not a misdemeanor.” And it offends the porn star Stormy Daniels, which could be the basis of his indictment. “I’ve never liked Horse Face,” he said, dusting off an epithet already used against her.

All this within hours of the grand jury meeting that could decide on his impeachment. Trump is alleged to have paid $130,000 illegally during the 2016 election campaign to buy Stormy Daniels’ silence about their previous relationship.

Finally, perhaps the most poisonous attack: the one against Ron DeSantis, considered his main potential rival in the presidential elections, accusing him of ingratitude after his endorsement as governor of Florida which launched him “like a rocket”. The former president downplayed credit for DeSantis’ accomplishments, arguing that “Florida has been a successful state for decades, well before this guy came along.” “He wants to cut Medicare (healthcare for over 65s) and social security,” he continued, using his nickname ‘Ron DeSanctimonious.’

Trump showed up on stage in Waco an hour late on schedule. Among the novelties of this campaign, the American anthem mixed with the words addressed to the United States defined as “one nation in the name of God, indivisible and with freedom and justice for all”.

