There were more reporters what protesters. There were probably more vans from the police what protesters. The demonstration organized by was a flop New York Young Republican Club to protest the possible, alleged arrest of Donald Trump. New York is the city of Trump but he doesn’t love Trump. The memory of January 6 did the rest. Many, fearing new violence, stayed at home. That in the gardens in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court there were only about thirty people – a rather picturesque sample of the republican people But that doesn’t mean much. The latest judicial history of Donald Trump smash l’America and represents yet another limit, yet another taboo that Trump breaks. Never in American history has a president or a former president suffered the humiliation of prison.

On the sit-in was maintained until the end a reserve almost absolute. It was only known that it would start at six in the evening, in an unspecified place of Lower Manhattan. Then precisely the announcement of the meeting, in front of the court where Trump will be conducted in case of arrest. It is probable that the organizers feared the arrival of groups of opposite political faiths, with the risk of a few pushes too many. “Today we demonstrated that conservatives can and must protest peacefully,” he ruled Gavin Mario Vax, president of the Republican Youth Club. Near him Kevin Smith, a republican who has nothing to do with peace. On January 6, 2021, he was on the barricades in front of the Congress. However, keeping the peace was not difficult. Not even a shadow (or almost) of “young republicans” at the demonstration. In the end, the scene was conquered by a handful of characters dropped from who knows where, with painted faces, hats MAGA and the exaggerated costumes, chased by the troupe in ecstasy in front of the “picturesque Trumpian”, ready to repeat the rhetorical paraphernalia that marked their leader’s triumphs and falls.

“Trump it is the only embankment at the communism”, explained a gentleman in his sixties, wrapped in a jacket which on the back bore the smiling effigy and the hair intense orange of Trump. A man disguised from donkey, symbol of Democratscomplained that i progressives they sold l’America to the bankers, “especially a Soros, the worst”. A boy minutesin an elegant shirt – perhaps the only “young republican” around – dramatically enlarged the Chest to show his flag and repeated: “Trump it will save us from the culture of gender and race that wants to erase real Americans”. Another not very young man said he was in Washington on January 6th and to wear the wounds of that day like a medal. When asked, “Did he enter Congress?”, He replied “no, the Congress I didn’t see it, I was a few kilometers away”. Everywhere echoed the topic that holds the most attention: that of elections you steal, reproposed in a carousel of tones and laments. “She won Trump”. “I fraud they are clear”. “The voting machines were rigged.” A lady, also wearing a hat MAGA and grit to sell, he explained under the spotlights of several TVs that democracy it makes no sense if the vote is distorted (Privately, however, she admitted that she is filipinaso don’t vote in America).

To make the situation even more strange was the surrounding landscape. This carnevale of politics took place in the small garden in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court. For days the area has been blocked by a sea of ​​barriers, barricades, blocks of cement rise from hundreds of agents who hover convulsively about vans ARMOREDin this corner south of Manhattan occupied by the buildings of justice and empty of passers-by, commerce, life. Militarized streets and urban desert are in the end a mixture that leaves you dumbfounded. It’s as if there is a threat somewhere that you can’t see, that exists anyway and that maybe will explode. There police fears for the arrival at New York of thousands of angry Trumpians, in case their pet is indicted. The measures of safety they have been reinforced almost everywhere but, in fact, one wonders if the danger is real or perceived. There really is possibility of a repeat of January 6, this time not against the Congress but against a court? Or does America weakened, poisoned by decades of poisons invent her enemies and ghosts by herself?

New York it’s the epicenter of what could happen, but the wave spills far beyond it. In Floridapreparing for a series of protests ahead of Mar-a-Lagothe private residence of Trump. Intelligence sources note a “significant increase” in threats online vs politicians e magistratesespecially against the prosecutor Bragg who conducted the investigation. A Homeland Security report released Sunday explains that some right-wing extremists they might consider arresting Trump like “a line in the sand”, something that cannot be crossed, otherwise a reaction will explode violent and destructive. They sharpen their weapons even at the highest levels of politics Washington. The “American first Policy Institute”, a group that collects money of unclear origin, prepares a research to be distributed to the media that points the finger at “the abuse of justice in the service of politics”. Groups of Republican pressure are investing in a series of national TV commercials whose main target is precisely Trump’s accuser, Alvin Braggaccused of persecuting the former president while New York turns into a “crime hell”.

In short, as other times in the past, Trump smash l’America“does his thing personal interest a case that affects the whole nation,” as he said David Axelrodpicks the institutions, shows how fragile democracy can be if overwhelmed by the wind of resentment and of protest. The somewhat odd profile of the event by New York therefore it must not deceive. What is about to begin is probably one of the best moments bad guys e rowdy of American history, which will calm down – perhaps – only with the result of the 2024 presidential elections. The most emblematic image of what is about to begin was then seen only for a moment, just on Monday evening, in the garden in front of the court. The small crowd had now dispersed and the darkness was cut by the headlights of the police vans. A Stars and Stripes flag lay on a bench. Torn, dirty, someone had left it there.