Trump surfs dollars or dresses as a superhero: the second collection of his digital cards is on sale

He wanted to be the most influential figure in the world, he reduced himself to a figurine. As a superhero, as a surfer on a mountain of dollars, as a cowboy or a rocker with a guitar. But for those who want it, have patience, and are interested in it, too, in an astronaut, fireman, golfer version. All at a very high price.

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, indicted on 34 counts, and other than a figurine is a fool in American history, is selling a second collection of digital cards: he has launched a new line of non-fungible tokens (Nft) .

The return to Instagram

And to launch them he returned to Instagram, from where he was banned after the assault on Capitol Hill. When he had last posted on Meta’s social network it was precisely January 5, 2021, the day before the tycoon incited his supporters to storm the buildings of Congress to stop the certification of the victory of his opponent, Joe Biden. Social media had blocked him.

The costs and the previous

The first collection of digital cards had sparked sarcastic comments but turned out to be a gold mine: 44,000 cards had been sold in just one day for a proceeds of 4.5 million dollars, money intended to finance the electoral campaign. On this second edition, Trump also boasts that he kept the same price, $99 each. He could have put them up for sale at a higher price, but he chose “not to, and now I’ll be given credit as a good person?”.

