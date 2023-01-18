In view of the new presidential campaign Donald Trump is preparing to regain control of his main electoral tool, social media, even those from which he was banned after the assault on Congress in January 2021. The former president has already got his account on Twitter from the new patron Elon Musk, even if he has not yet resumed tweeting, claiming to prefer his own social network, Truth. Now, however, he officially asks to be able to return to Facebook as well.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s Facebook account has drastically distorted and inhibited public debate,” reads a letter sent by the Trump campaign to Meta, the company responsible for Facebook, a copy of which was obtained from Nbc News.

The former president calls for “a meeting to discuss a speedy readmission of President Trump to the platform”. The letter appeals to freedom of expression, but does not threaten any legal action. For his part, Facebook made it known that he “will announce a decision in the coming weeks in line with the established process”, that is, the decision to review the ban imposed on Trump every two years.

On the Facebook front, it is pointed out that Trump now has an instrument of pressure in the new Republican majority in the House: «If Facebook wants to go to battle, that’s fine – say Republican sources – but the House is a tool of pressure, and keeping Trump out of the social media is just a political move.”