Two days ago, Saturday 25 February and around 12, in the breaking latest news bus terminal a TUA bus registered an anomaly in the electrical system which produced a slight white smoke.

TUA prudently requested the intervention of the firefighters who promptly intervened on site, supported by the company maintenance team. The vehicle was subsequently towed to the breaking latest news workshop for the necessary checks. The bus, leaving for Lanciano, had been maintained the day before. Fortunately, the episode did not cause any damage to people or things.

The Società Unica di Trasporti immediately replaced the bus affected by the anomaly with another vehicle and the breaking latest news-Lanciano journey was carried out regularly without causing any inconvenience to users.