9
- Turin, Cairo: “Juric stays, definitely yes”. And on Miranchuk and Vlasic… Tuttosport
- Turin-Inter: the official formations Fantasy football ®
- Turin-Inter 0-1: goal by Brozovic | Serie A result The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Fantasy football votes: Brozovic more than Lukaku, Sanabria flop! Calhanoglu as Vlasic SOS Fanta
- Turin-Inter 0-1, Cairo: “Good season. Juric stays? Surely” Toro News
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The war in Ukraine and the lost photos. The reporter's appeal on Twitter: "We want to give them back, help us find families"