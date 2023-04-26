Türkiye, illness on live TV for President Erdogan

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

During a television interview, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a sudden illness which caused the live broadcast to be interrupted. After about 15 minutes, Erdogan spoke to reporters again, claiming he had the flu…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Turkey, illness on live TV for President Erdogan appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».