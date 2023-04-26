Home » Türkiye, illness on live TV for President Erdogan
World

by admin
During a television interview, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suffered a sudden illness which caused the live broadcast to be interrupted. After about 15 minutes, Erdogan spoke to reporters again, claiming he had the flu…

