Elon Musk has announced that he will readmit Donald Trump on Twitter after the 24-hour lightning referendum among users, with more than 15 million votes, of which 52% in favor and 48% against. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, quoting the motto “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

But for the moment Donald Trump seems to rule out a return to Twitter for now: “Vote positively but don’t worry, I won’t go anywhere,” he wrote a few hours before the end of the survey on his social network Truth, calling it “special”.

And in a video link to the Republican Jewish Coalition assembly he says Truth “works better” while Twitter “has a lot of problems,” “a lot of bots and fake accounts.”

Trump had words of praise for Musk (“I like him, he’s brilliant, he’s a character, I like characters”) but his slowdown seems to cripple the initiative of the new Twitter patron, who was perhaps counting on the tycoon’s readmission to popular acclaim (or majority) in order to attract attention to the social network after the chaos it has created and the risk of a crisis on the platform.