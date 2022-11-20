Home World Twitter, Elon Musk readmits Trump after the social referendum: “The people have spoken”. But the former president declines: “My Truth is better”
World

Twitter, Elon Musk readmits Trump after the social referendum: “The people have spoken”. But the former president declines: “My Truth is better”

by admin
Twitter, Elon Musk readmits Trump after the social referendum: “The people have spoken”. But the former president declines: “My Truth is better”

Elon Musk has announced that he will readmit Donald Trump on Twitter after the 24-hour lightning referendum among users, with more than 15 million votes, of which 52% in favor and 48% against. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, quoting the motto “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

But for the moment Donald Trump seems to rule out a return to Twitter for now: “Vote positively but don’t worry, I won’t go anywhere,” he wrote a few hours before the end of the survey on his social network Truth, calling it “special”.

And in a video link to the Republican Jewish Coalition assembly he says Truth “works better” while Twitter “has a lot of problems,” “a lot of bots and fake accounts.”

Trump had words of praise for Musk (“I like him, he’s brilliant, he’s a character, I like characters”) but his slowdown seems to cripple the initiative of the new Twitter patron, who was perhaps counting on the tycoon’s readmission to popular acclaim (or majority) in order to attract attention to the social network after the chaos it has created and the risk of a crisis on the platform.

See also  Moscow uses more and more Chechens for war in Ukraine

You may also like

Snowstorm continues to rage in New York State,...

Zhejiang added 50 local positive cases yesterday, of...

Chen Wenqing went to Yan’an to “worship” and...

Donald Trump: “I’m staying on Truth, Twitter is...

Sandro Gozi’s mission: “Pragmatic and successful”. European Democrats...

Pope’s family visit in Asti: meeting with extended...

Ukraine – Russia: today’s war news 20 November

Environment, Cop27: agreement reached on loss and damage

The Kherson partisan: “Many infiltrated among the Russians...

Ocean Viking, France denies entry to 123 out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy