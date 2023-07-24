Twitter, the ‘X’ of the new logo projected on the San Francisco headquarters – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The new Twitter logo, a white ‘X’ on a black background, projected onto the walls of the social network’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. The new symbol was announced by CEO Elon Musk on Saturday 22 July in an attempt to continue the rebranding of the platform purchased last year for 44 billion dollars: the logo then began to appear in the desktop version of Twitter today, Monday 24 July. In response to questions about what the tweets will be called once the rebranding is complete, Musk said they will be called X. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 24, 2023 – Updated July 24, 2023, 2:08 PM

