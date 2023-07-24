Grapes, downy mildew alarm: a third of wine production at risk

Downy mildew, the disease of the vine worries Italy in view of the harvest: a third of the production is at risk

The effects of the are increasingly heavy downy mildew in view of harvest 2023 in Italy. Due to the heavy rains, the vine disease – a fungus that attacks the leaves and bunches of the vine in spring destroying the production – is becoming anational emergency. According to the Observatory of the Italian Wine Union, downy mildew attacks will lead production cuts respectively 40 and 30%especially in the central-southern regions.

In other words, fewer grapes will be harvested and less wine will be produced. The major criticalities are present in particular in Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata e Puglia, where the presence of the patchy disease is found with an incidence of 20% of the surfaces but with peaks of up to 70/80%. The situation in Tuscany, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily, Umbria and the Marches is minor, but still worrying; downy mildew attacks under control in the northern regions and in the remaining regions.

