Home » Two attempted shots by the gang smash windows, boulders against Decò and Conad
World

Two attempted shots by the gang smash windows, boulders against Decò and Conad

by admin
Two attempted shots by the gang smash windows, boulders against Decò and Conad

by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 seconds ago

Two attempted thefts against two supermarkets in Palermo, always with the same technique of breaking down the windows. The first coup was attempted at the Decò supermarket in via Oreto. With a big boulder some young people…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Two attempted shots by the band smashing shop windows, boulders against Decò and Conad appeared 7 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  French political scientist Duhamel admitted raping his 14-year-old son

You may also like

Four sons of Mexican drug trafficker ‘El Chapo’...

Hundreds of prisoners of war have been freed...

one man dead, six wounded

World Youth Day in Lisbon: Youth discuss sustainable...

Serie A: Napoli-Verona 0-0, Osimhen returns but Hellas...

“Oh no”, third preview of the new Iguana...

EA announces the magical FPS Immortals of Aveum

The first letter from Gershkovich’s prison, a WSJ...

Pope Francis to award 2023 “Paul VI International...

Delafé and Las Flores Azules and Lal’Ba together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy