Enel, the minority lists of asset management companies and institutional investors for the new board: here are the names

Enel, here are the names on the minority list of asset management companies and institutional investors for the new board

The coordinator of the Management Committee, Emile Francoannounces that today Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, Allianz, Amundi Asset Management Sgr, Anima Sgr, Apg Asset Management, Arca Fondi Sgr, Axa Wf Italy Equity, BancoPosta Fondi Sgr, Bnp Paribas Asset Management, Epsilon Sgr, Eurizon Capital Sa , Eurizon Capital Sgr, Fidelity Funds, Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland), Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr, Interfund Sicav, Fondo Pensione Bcc/Cra, Generali Investments Partners Sgr, Kairos Partners Sgr, Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited, Mediobanca Sicav, Mediobanca Sgr, Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr and Mediolanum International Funds Limited have filed a minority list of only independent candidates for the renewal of the board of directors of Enel scheduled for the next ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

The list was compiled with the support of Heidrick & Struggles International, external and independent advisor. The managers who presented the list own more than 1.8% of the company’s ordinary shares.

The list presented to the board of directors is composed as follows: Dario Frigerioon the Board of Leonardo and current Vice-President of the Fiera Milano Foundation; Alessandra Sabatini, lawyer with experience in Unieuro and Brunello Cucinelli e Mario Coursesformer CEO of ABB.

