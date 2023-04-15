Home » Enel, the minority lists of asset management companies and institutional investors for the new board: here are the names
Business

Enel, the minority lists of asset management companies and institutional investors for the new board: here are the names

by admin
Enel, the minority lists of asset management companies and institutional investors for the new board: here are the names

Enel, here are the names on the minority list of asset management companies and institutional investors for the new board

The coordinator of the Management Committee, Emile Francoannounces that today Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, Allianz, Amundi Asset Management Sgr, Anima Sgr, Apg Asset Management, Arca Fondi Sgr, Axa Wf Italy Equity, BancoPosta Fondi Sgr, Bnp Paribas Asset Management, Epsilon Sgr, Eurizon Capital Sa , Eurizon Capital Sgr, Fidelity Funds, Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland), Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr, Interfund Sicav, Fondo Pensione Bcc/Cra, Generali Investments Partners Sgr, Kairos Partners Sgr, Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited, Mediobanca Sicav, Mediobanca Sgr, Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr and Mediolanum International Funds Limited have filed a minority list of only independent candidates for the renewal of the board of directors of Enel scheduled for the next ordinary shareholders’ meeting.

The list was compiled with the support of Heidrick & Struggles International, external and independent advisor. The managers who presented the list own more than 1.8% of the company’s ordinary shares.

The list presented to the board of directors is composed as follows: Dario Frigerioon the Board of Leonardo and current Vice-President of the Fiera Milano Foundation; Alessandra Sabatini, lawyer with experience in Unieuro and Brunello Cucinelli e Mario Coursesformer CEO of ABB.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Cryptocurrency sentiment: Italians' interest in Bitcoin is back strong

You may also like

Appointments, Luigi Bisignani’s report cards for managers and...

AKW-Aus: Industry is pushing for more green electricity...

Enel, Endesa: first gift to Cattaneo. Shower of...

Military – China would quickly gain air supremacy...

Bridge over the Strait, involving Italians in a...

Nuclear phase-out: Nobel Prize winners and climate researchers...

from 2021 the variable costs up to 4...

Social affairs – Iran’s police are beginning to...

“I am Renzi and you are not shit”,...

Price brake not complied with: energy suppliers charge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy