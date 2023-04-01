Since this past Friday, two films have been officially available on Filmin whose protagonist is Alan Vega, who died in 2016 and who was both the lead singer of the Suicide references and the author of an interesting solo career. “Alan Vega Live At Rockpalast” (1982) y “Alan Suicide. Collision Drive” (2002).

The first is a complete performance on the popular German television program that gives it its name, during the presentation tour of what was his second solo album. And precisely that work, “Collision Drive”, is the protagonist of the other documentary. It was recorded at the Deitch Projects gallery in New York in 2002 and consists of two parts. The first shows eighteen light sculptures exhibited in the gallery and that Alan Vega created between 1971 and 2001. In the second, the filmmaker Dietmar Post talks with Vega about his career as a visual artist, a facet little known by many fans of art. legendary musician.