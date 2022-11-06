Home World Two killed in tornadoes in southern U.S. states – Xinhua English.news.cn
2 dead in tornadoes in southern U.S. states

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-06 17:01

CCTV News Client News As of November 5, local time, tornadoes that occurred in several southern states on the 4th have killed 2 people, injured many, and damaged hundreds of houses.

Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas were the hardest hit. On the 5th, local officials and people began to clear the rubble, assess the damage caused by the disaster, and start post-disaster reconstruction.

A 90-year-old man was killed in Oklahoma. The town of Idabel, with 7,000 inhabitants, suffered heavy losses, with more than 100 homes and shops damaged and some razed to the ground. Several counties in Oklahoma have declared a state of emergency.

One person died in a tornado in Morris County, Texas, and rescue efforts are underway, with the toll likely to rise. In Lamar County, Texas, the tornado damaged about 50 homes and sent at least 10 people to the hospital with injuries.

