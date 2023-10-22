Two Women Allegedly Beat Victim to Death in Santa Ana: An Inside Look at the Tragic Incident

Woman Dies After Being Beaten by Two Other Women in Santa Ana

October 21, 2023 – In a tragic incident, a woman has died after sustaining severe injuries from a brutal beating inflicted by two other women in Santa Ana. The victim, whose identity has been revealed as María Cristina Rodríguez, was attacked on October 14, and despite being hospitalized for six days, she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The National Civil Police, responsible for investigating the case, identified the alleged perpetrators as Sonia Maribel Chávez and her daughter Evelin Chávez. The mother-daughter duo was arrested following an extensive investigation. The authorities have revealed that both individuals mercilessly assaulted Rodríguez in the Calzontes Abajo canton of Santa Ana.

According to reports from the police institution, Rodríguez passed away on Friday, October 20, at a local hospital as a result of the severe beatings. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the increasing cases of violence and brutality in society.

Unfortunately, this is not the only distressing news reported by the police. On the same day, they also announced the violent death of another individual in Lislique, La Unión, following a similar attack.

As the community mourns the loss of these two lives, it is a stark reminder that violence continues to plague our society, demanding increased efforts to address this grave issue. Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of María Cristina Rodríguez, hoping for justice and an end to such senseless acts of violence.

(Return to the cover)

By David Canenguez