Home » Two Women Allegedly Beat Victim to Death in Santa Ana: An Inside Look at the Tragic Incident
World

Two Women Allegedly Beat Victim to Death in Santa Ana: An Inside Look at the Tragic Incident

by admin

Woman Dies After Being Beaten by Two Other Women in Santa Ana

October 21, 2023 – In a tragic incident, a woman has died after sustaining severe injuries from a brutal beating inflicted by two other women in Santa Ana. The victim, whose identity has been revealed as María Cristina Rodríguez, was attacked on October 14, and despite being hospitalized for six days, she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The National Civil Police, responsible for investigating the case, identified the alleged perpetrators as Sonia Maribel Chávez and her daughter Evelin Chávez. The mother-daughter duo was arrested following an extensive investigation. The authorities have revealed that both individuals mercilessly assaulted Rodríguez in the Calzontes Abajo canton of Santa Ana.

According to reports from the police institution, Rodríguez passed away on Friday, October 20, at a local hospital as a result of the severe beatings. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the increasing cases of violence and brutality in society.

Unfortunately, this is not the only distressing news reported by the police. On the same day, they also announced the violent death of another individual in Lislique, La Unión, following a similar attack.

As the community mourns the loss of these two lives, it is a stark reminder that violence continues to plague our society, demanding increased efforts to address this grave issue. Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of María Cristina Rodríguez, hoping for justice and an end to such senseless acts of violence.

(Return to the cover)

By David Canenguez

You may also like

Argentina chooses new president, over 35 million voting

We vote in Switzerland, and there too we...

Former Cuban Consul in Galicia Found Responsible for...

Argentina to the vote, favorite “el loco” Javier...

Belgium, “heavily armed” man triggers terrorism alert: he...

Former Cuban Consul Convicted for Attack on Human...

A Hamas military leader killed. Lebanon, the US...

the Iliad network is growing in Italy

Former Cuban Consul in Galicia Convicted for Attack...

Belgrade Book Fair 2023 | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy