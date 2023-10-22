Maluma Delivers Emotional Performance and Announces Girlfriend’s Pregnancy in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Maluma Joins NPR’s Tiny Desk for Intimate Concert, Announces Girlfriend’s Pregnancy

Colombian artist Maluma recently performed a special concert for NPR’s Tiny Desk series, where he delighted fans with his hit songs and made a surprise announcement about his girlfriend’s pregnancy. During the concert, Maluma performed a range of his popular tracks, including “Hawái,” “COCO LOCO,” “Felices los 4,” and “Según qué.” However, it was his emotional performance of “ADMV” that caught everyone’s attention, as he revealed that he wrote the song for an enigmatic “someone” and broke down in tears.

But the surprises didn’t end there. In the music video for his new song, “Procura,” released on October 20, Maluma shared the news that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, are expecting their first child together. The emotional video not only documents the couple’s relationship with never-before-seen footage but also captures the intimate moment they found out they were going to be parents. The couple also revealed in the video that they are having a girl and that her name will be Paris.

In an interview with NPR’s Alt.Latino, Maluma expressed his excitement about becoming a father and how it has influenced his music. “Music is the only way I can talk to my fans, and I wanted to let them know that I’m having a baby,” he said. “It’s the perfect time for all the things I’m experiencing. I’m also looking for more personal experiences. […] I want to grow as a human being, not just as an artist. This makes me feel very human, but at the same time, the more human I feel, the more of an artist I become.”

Fans can watch Maluma’s captivating Tiny Desk Concert on NPR’s website to witness his incredible performance and catch a glimpse of his interview, where he opens up about his journey as an artist and his evolving personal life.