

US: Drought causes rivers to dry up and dinosaur footprints resurface hundreds of millions of years ago



Xinhua News Agency, Houston, August 24 (Reporter Xu Jianmei) Several US media reported on the 24th, citing news from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service, that the river completely dried up due to severe drought. In a state park, some 113-million-year-old dinosaur footprints hidden on the bottom of a river have recently resurfaced.

A spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service told the media that the Paluksi River, which flows through the park, dried up, and the bottom of the river showed multiple dinosaur footprints this month, most of which belonged to Acrocanthosaurus. An adult Acrocanthosaurus could have reached a height of 15 feet (4.6 meters), weighed nearly 7 tons, and had three claws on each limb.

The location of this state park was close to the ocean in ancient times, and dinosaurs once left footprints in the mud. Judging from the pictures posted by the park on social media, the newly discovered footprints are large and deep. U.S. media quoted researchers as saying that these dinosaur footprints may have been buried in sediments and thus protected from natural weathering and erosion. Over the long years that followed, these deposits hardened into what is now limestone.

Excessive drought in the region this summer, and the complete drying of the river has brought these dinosaur footprints back to life. However, according to the weather forecast, there will be rain in the local area this week, and these footprints may be submerged in the water again.

