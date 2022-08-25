Executive summary:Yesterday, I learned from the press conference held by the Municipal Government Information Office that the newly issued “Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau Implementing a Package of Policies and Measures to Stabilize the Economy and Serving the Development of Enterprises and Services “Ten Measures” provides strong support for stabilizing the city’s economic development. Assure.

Tianjin North Net News:Yesterday, I learned from the press conference held by the Municipal Government Information Office that the newly issued “Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau Implementing a Package of Policies and Measures to Stabilize the Economy and Serving the Development of Enterprises and Services “Ten Measures” provides strong support for stabilizing the city’s economic development. Assure.

Improve the efficiency of freight vehicle traffic

Expand the application of truck pass codes. On the platform of Traffic Management 12123, for the scattered transportation of trucks with license plates in the city that need to enter the outer ring road and inner roads, various types of trucks are temporarily (1 to 3 days) and short-term (3 to 5 days) open. The “pass code for bulk trucks” does not require applicants to submit application materials, and can be reviewed and approved within 10 minutes. A special long-term access code is added for the light-duty utility trucks (pickup trucks) with local license plates.

Do a good job in traffic protection for key projects

Actively serve 9 under-construction rail transit projects and 503 kilometers of gas pipeline network renovation and other key projects. For those who meet the permit conditions, the road-related construction traffic safety review permit will be completed within 10 working days.

Facilitate the handling of vehicle driving management business

With the resident ID card, residents of this city or other provinces and cities can apply for a motor vehicle driver’s license and apply for the registration of a non-operating passenger car at the service outlets announced by the vehicle management office and the traffic management 12123 platform.

Easy to apply for ID card and residence permit

Residents with household registration in this city can apply for the initial application, replacement and replacement of resident ID cards at any resident ID card acceptance point in the city, regardless of the district where their household registration is located. If you need to apply for an ID card or residence permit in an expedited manner due to reasons such as employment, business trips, children’s schooling, hospitalization, and participation in exam competitions in Tianjin, you can apply for an expedited certificate production request at the same time. The bureau’s certificate center will complete the certificate production within 3 working days and notify the public to receive the certificate. Residents from other provinces and cities who live in the unit or school dormitory can apply for a residence permit without submitting the Organization Code Certificate of the unit or school.

Expand electronic certificate service scenarios

Residents of this city can use the “Tianjin Public Security” APP to present their electronic ID card information, electronic household registration book information, and electronic residence permit information instead of applying for their household registration transfer, household registration item change, and replacement of resident ID cards at the manual acceptance window. Submit the corresponding physical documents for inspection.

Optimize immigration services

If an enterprise in this city sends employees to go abroad to participate in the construction of key projects and major projects such as the “Belt and Road”, to expand the international market overseas, and to participate in important negotiations and important meetings, the employees of the enterprise will apply for private entry and exit documents after the enterprise has filed with the public security organ. There is no need to submit a copy of the enterprise business license and other materials; if the record-filing enterprise handles the entry and exit of employees for private purposes for more than 10 people, it can provide door-to-door certificate service.

Continuous improvement of approval services

The time limit for processing security permits for large-scale mass activities such as exhibitions has been reduced from the statutory 7 working days to 4 working days; the processing time limit for the filing and review of network security grade protection grades has been reduced from the statutory 10 working days to 6 working days. working day.

Serving the high-quality development of country houses

Actively cooperate with relevant government functional departments to provide convenient certification services for country homestay operators, develop homestay (farmhouse) management service APPs, and facilitate country homestay operators to implement safety measures such as accommodation registration.

Protect the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises

Prudently handle enterprise-related cases, and apply custodial coercive measures and property coercive measures prudently. In principle, no custodial coercive measures shall be taken for enterprise personnel who do not pose a social danger; no measures shall be taken to seal up, detain or freeze enterprise property unrelated to the case; if it is necessary to seal up, detain or freeze, if necessary and without harming the legality of the victim In the case of rights and interests, necessary working capital and current accounts can be reserved for the enterprise; in principle, the business premises of the enterprise involved in production and operation and the equipment, funds and technical materials used for scientific and technological innovation and product research and development will not be sealed up. , seizure, freezing.

Provide strong legal protection

Severely crack down on illegal fundraising and other crimes, as well as various types of infringement, counterfeiting and shoddy crimes that endanger production and life, restrict innovation and creation, and affect scientific and technological progress. Picking quarrels and provoking troubles, extortion, forced transactions, bullying the market and other illegal crimes, carry out in-depth special campaigns to combat and prevent telecommunication and network fraud crimes, and continue to carry out special campaigns to crack down on pension fraud crimes. (Sun Chang, editor of Jinyun News)