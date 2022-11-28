Home World U.S. inflation-cutting bill pissing off Europe?EU urges U.S. to stop discriminating against European firms
World

U.S. inflation-cutting bill pissing off Europe?EU urges U.S. to stop discriminating against European firms

by admin

On November 25 local time, the EU trade ministers meeting was held in Brussels. At the meeting, all parties expressed dissatisfaction with the “Inflation Reduction Act” introduced by the United States. The EU asked the United States to stop discriminating against European companies and warned that it would take countermeasures as appropriate.

Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, pointed out that the subsidy policy in the “Inflation Reduction Act” constitutes discrimination against the EU’s electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and energy-intensive industries, and called on European companies to be treated fairly in the United States.

In August of this year, Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”. According to the bill, the United States will provide high subsidies to support the production and investment of multiple industries such as electric vehicles and clean energy. However, many of the subsidy policies and tax incentives are only available to domestic companies or companies operating in the United States. The EU believes that the bill could have a negative impact on the competitiveness and investment decisions of European industry.

U.S. inflation-cutting bill pissing off Europe? The EU demands that the United States stop discriminating against European companies. Click on the video to see it!

See also  Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin in the lead. O'Neill sees the turning point: "She's been waiting for a lifetime"

You may also like

“Gaslighting” the word of 2022 for the US...

The fire in Xinjiang has created a second...

Brexit, the great escape of European doctors. And...

Opening of talks between Maduro and the opposition....

Pope: Violent women are often alone, states must...

The Great Barrier Reef is in danger of...

Erdogan stresses his country’s right to protect its...

Kazakhstan between Moscow and the West: President Tokaev...

China, Evergrande and the “zero Covid” revolt: the...

Twitter, reload the videos of the Christchurch attack:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy