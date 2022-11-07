© Reuters Premarket: Dow futures up about 150 points, Trump-concept Digital World soars 20%



Investing.com – U.S. stock futures rose slightly in pre-market on Monday (7th), extending their gains on Friday (4th), with the focus this week on the U.S. mid-term elections and CPI data. The election results will be released on Tuesday (8th) and the CPI will be announced on Thursday (10th). During the day, investors also need to pay attention to Lyft’s earnings report after the market closes.

On the previous trading day, 1.26% was born, 1.36% was born, and 1.28% was born.

As of 21:00 Beijing time (08:00 a.m. EST), the U.S. stock market of Yingwei Financial Investing.com showed that it rose 156.3 points, or about 0.48%, to 32,559.50 points; it rose 16.3 points, or about 0.43%, to 3,786.90 points ; rose 38.4 points, or about 0.34 percent, to 10,895.40.

before the plateshare

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.61%. Apple said the outbreak has temporarily affected the factory in Zhengzhou that makes the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the factory’s production capacity has been significantly reduced. Shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now expected to be lower than previously expected.

In addition, it is reported that Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 phones this year than initially expected. The company and its suppliers are now targeting 87 million units or fewer, people familiar with the matter said, from a previous target of 90 million. The main reason for the cut is weak demand for the mid-to-low-end iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models.

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) rose 2.98%, news that the company plans to start large-scale layoffs from Wednesday (9th), which is expected to affect thousands of employees, the largest layoff in the company’s history.

BioNTech (NASDAQ: ) fell 3.43% despite better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings and raised the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance, but results were still down sharply year-over-year, with primary vaccination campaigns nearing completion in many countries.

Berkshire Hathaway ( Berkshire Hathaway )(NYSE:)(NYSE:) was flat, with revenue of $76.934 billion in the third quarter, compared with $70.583 billion in the same period last year; net loss of $2.688 billion, compared with a profit of $10.344 billion in the same period last year.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:) fell 1.13%, with third-quarter revenue of $478 million, higher than the consensus estimate of $470 million, an increase of 22% year-on-year; net loss of $124 million, compared with a loss of $102 million in the same period last year; Annual adjusted operating profit forecast, reiterated fiscal 2022 full-year revenue guidance of $1.9-$1.902 billion.

Philip Morris International (NYSE: Philip Morris International), the largest U.S. tobacco company, was flat after the company said on Monday that it would go ahead with its $16 billion push despite gaining approval from owners of up to 82.59 percent of Swedish tobacco company Swedish Match. acquisition plan. Under Swedish law, bidders can compulsorily redeem the remaining shares only if the voluntary acceptance ratio exceeds 90 percent.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC ADR (NYSE: ) fell 2.85% after the company announced on Monday that its blood cancer drug Blenrep missed the primary endpoint of the DREAMM-3 trial.

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: ) rose 21.97% on news that former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to launch his presidential campaign after Nov. 8.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.72%. Netflix (NASDAQ: ) was up 0.17%, Microsoft (NASDAQ: ) was up 0.39%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) was up 0.80% and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) was up 0.38%.

China concept stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) rose 1.32%.

NIO (NYSE:)(HK:) rose 2.65%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:)(HK:) rose 3.33% and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:)(HK:) rose 5.20%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) rose 3.76% and iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.70%.

Alibaba (NYSE:)(HK:) rose 0.97%, JD.com (NASDAQ:)(HK:) rose 1.40% and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.67%.

financial report

Before the market: Chronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:)。

After-hours: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:), LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:), Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:).

For all of today's financial reports, please visit Investing.com

Recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan