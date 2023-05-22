Udinese / Adam Masina’s words: “Our goal is clear”

The Juventus team relied on Adam Masina for the classic pre-match statements. Here are the words of the Moroccan footballer

The team of Andrea Sottil is ready for tonight’s meeting. A really important challenge which is also the last train for the eighth final place. Udinese can do nothing but continue to push on the accelerator and hope for the missteps of the others to achieve a goal that until this January seemed to be within reach. On the other side there will be the first team from the capital which has all the interest in the world to hit the three points. Only with a victory will the race for the Champions League continue for Maurizio Sarri’s men. Before kick-off he had his say the central defender or winger if necessary Adam Masina.

“Today you need to replicate your performance with all the other big names in our league”. Masina then continued: “We know and we have to put in a great performance and above all bring home some important points for the standings. I remember that we have a team goalwe are all aware of it and we will do everything to achieve it”. Adam has clear ideas and knows that a veteran performance is needed to be able to lead the team to victory during this evening. The interview does not end here, given that he also had his say on possible opponents today.Here is Masina’s opinion on Felipe Anderson and Pedro.

The opinion on the Biancocelesti forwards — "Felipe Anderson and Pedro? It is played in eleven and it will not depend only on them. In any case, they are important players, of great caliber, who we should pay close attention to". Today a perfect performance will be needed to put a spanner in the works of a team that has played really well in our league so far and it is no coincidence that occupies one of the top four positions in the standings.

