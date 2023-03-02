The meeting between Giampiero Gasperini’s Atalanta and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese is approaching. The latest to arrive from the training fields

The team led by Andrea Subtil The time has come when you can’t go wrong anymore. The meeting with Atalanta that will be played this Saturday afternoon is nothing short of fundamental from all points of view. We’re talking about a game of great depth and that both teams have an obligation to bring home. Udinese works copiously at Bruseschi to try in every way to return to that success that has been missing for far too long. In the last few hours there is news that is anything but happy for the Bergamo team. One of the top players will not be able to participate in the meeting. That’s who we’re talking about.

The protagonist of the article is the central defender and midfielder if necessary: George Scalvini. We’re talking about a very important talent for the team who has great interest in continuing to get noticed both to enter the national team continuously and to be able to aspire to a top-level club. This injury is certainly not good for him, but above all for the Orobic training coach. The sprained ankle sustained in the match with the Rossoneri has not allowed him to train over the past few days and consequently to lift the ball definitively. White flag. Let’s go see who can replace one of the most important talents in our football.

The substitute warms up — In order to be able to replace a player like Scalvini it is probable that Atalanta will bet on another defender of great caliber, still young and who above all with his plays can stop the black and white offensives. We are talking about Turkish Merih Demiral. Since he arrived in Bergamo he hasn’t found much space and this could be a great opportunity to relaunch himself in view of the season finale. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Deulofeu always at the center of the market << See also Usa, train derails in Missouri: several victims and at least 50 injured

