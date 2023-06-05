Home » Udinese-Juventus | Top and Flop: Silvestri superlative. I drink a ghost
by admin
At the end of the race, it wasn’t difficult to choose the best and worst in the field. What do you think? Do you agree with us?

There are very few doubts about who was the best and worst on the pitch in this Udinese-Napoli match. A burning defeat, but the many absences prevented Sottil’s men from being fully competitive. However, Udinese was the protagonist of a stubborn match, managing to withstand the impact of Juventus’ forcing. The Friulian season ends here. Let’s get to know the top and flop del match.

Top | The top of the match is without a doubt Silvestri. The Friulian goalkeeper was amazing in more than one intervention. A performance that embodies a lot of his season, having been the protagonist several times in the fortunes of the bianconeri. He can do nothing about Chiesa’s goal, but if it only ends 1-0 for the Old Lady, much of the credit goes to him.

Flop| The flop of the match is Beto. The Lusitanian striker never manages to get into the game, with the host defense managing to defuse him right away. Too little for the Lusitanian center forward who, however, has the excuse of having been served little and badly. Let’s not waste any more time, here are the report cards of the last match of the Friulians <<

June 4th – 11.24pm

