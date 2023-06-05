«Your son is a monster», Mara Venier apologizes to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: «She is facing enormous pain, I am close to her»

Mara Venier apologized to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother, after saying, on live television during her program Sunday In, that the son, confessed guilty of the murder of his pregnant partner Giulia Tramontano, “is a monster”. «I didn’t want to be critical – underlined the presenter of Domenica In – towards Alessandro’s family. I saw the mother’s interview a Live life and it was heartbreaking to see this poor mother suffer like this. If I’m wrong I apologize, I’m also close to her family. She is facing enormous pain: she has devastated me with pain. We are also close to her, if I made a mistake I apologize, I want to immediately dampen the controversies that are going around ».

