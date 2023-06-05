Home » «Your son is a monster», Mara Venier apologizes to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: «She is facing enormous pain, I am close to her»
Health

«Your son is a monster», Mara Venier apologizes to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: «She is facing enormous pain, I am close to her»

by admin
«Your son is a monster», Mara Venier apologizes to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother: «She is facing enormous pain, I am close to her»

Mara Venier apologized to Alessandro Impagnatiello’s mother, after saying, on live television during her program Sunday In, that the son, confessed guilty of the murder of his pregnant partner Giulia Tramontano, “is a monster”. «I didn’t want to be critical – underlined the presenter of Domenica In – towards Alessandro’s family. I saw the mother’s interview a Live life and it was heartbreaking to see this poor mother suffer like this. If I’m wrong I apologize, I’m also close to her family. She is facing enormous pain: she has devastated me with pain. We are also close to her, if I made a mistake I apologize, I want to immediately dampen the controversies that are going around ».

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  'Longevity gene' discovered, injection rejuvenates 10 years

You may also like

Gerry Scotti, the pain of separation from his...

Facebook, why do you get spam messages?

Xbox would have canceled a Game Pass Game...

The 12 symptoms that could (still) be Long...

Sanctuary welcomes the world’s first Level 100 player

Washington, roar for two fighter jets intervened for...

Murder Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello’s lover: «9 minutes of...

How to slow down biological aging? It’s not...

Zerbolò (Pavia), plunges into the Ticino and does...

Putin donates Rublev’s “Trinity Icon” to the Church:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy