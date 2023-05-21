Home » Udinese-Lazio 0-1 / Comment from the match: nervous and defeated bianconeri
World

Udinese-Lazio 0-1 / Comment from the match: nervous and defeated bianconeri

by admin
Udinese-Lazio 0-1 / Comment from the match: nervous and defeated bianconeri

Today we take the field for a challenge that is really worth a lot. Udinese is ready to give everything and we’ll start immediately with the comment of the first half of the game.

The Biancocelesti start off aggressive right away and try to make themselves dangerous with good-level plays. They fail to break through and in the end apart from a shot from outside Luis Alberto who hisses the post. In response, Udinese creates a lot especially in the central phase of the fraction. There are several potential scoring chances, although in reality they are not here real ones risks for goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. Shortly before the end of the first fraction, Sarri’s team still gets noticed. The team can’t find the net, but it certainly sends an important signal in view of the second half. A 0-0 that is useless for both clubs, for this very reason we can’t do anything but run to the second half. Here is the comment <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Moscow declares a new truce and takes central control of Zaporizhzhia

You may also like

a gameplay trailer and new details from the...

The Catholic Church of Illinois is accused of...

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Donald Trump, the start of the trial set...

What’s the Story? Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan on Israeli...

Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to...

DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together...

Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

Usa, the young man who crashed into the...

The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy