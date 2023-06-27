Udinese Market – Agreement reached with Lucca / Now it’s done: the details

The Juventus bomber has been found. Lorenzo Lucca has closed his deal with Udinese and should arrive in Friuli in a few hours

Udinese has found the new striker. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team closed for the former Pisa and Ajax centre-forward, Lorenzo Lucca. The Italian footballer has a great desire to show off and relaunch himself after a negative season like the one just passed. It won’t be easy to be able to make a difference, but at the same time you need to test yourself in a higher league after doing well in the Pisa shirt. Now all we can do is go and see all the news on this negotiation and especially on his contract. Here are the details of the deal that will bring the Italian striker to the Udinese Arena.

The two teams have already found for more than a week the agreement on the whole. The price that Udinese will pay will be eight million euros, but only if Lucca were to confirm himself as the excellent striker given the first part of the season with the Pisa shirt. In the absence of great exploits, Lucca should return to Pisa. Since the formula is that of the loan with the right of redemption. In this case, excellent work by the management, as he seems to have the upper hand. After the terms set between the two companies, let’s see how did the meeting with his agent go.

The future is written

The meeting between took place last night Beppe Riso and Lorenzo Lucca. The player’s agent found an openness and above all a great desire to relaunch from the Italian centre-forward. Precisely for this reason Lorenzo has decided that next year he will play with the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. There is now a lot of competition and this strike certainly closes the entry market for the attack. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest on the outgoing market. Becao says goodbye: here are his declarations

