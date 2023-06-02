Udinese market – Lovric promoted with full marks: now several clubs like him

Slovenian Sandi Lovric was one of the more positive surprises. His performance is of the highest order and the big names are interested

Game after game Password Lovric everyone starts liking it. The footballer who arrived during this summer session from Lugano has carved out a space for himself as an absolute protagonist even in a much more complex championship such as Serie A. Since the beginning of the year, his performances have been a continuous crescendo and if during the first matches in between there was a continuous ballot now mister Sottil can no longer do without him. 5 gol e 6 assist, numbers that underline the importance of the technical beacon of the Friulian midfield. When a footballer plays in this way it is obvious that the first interests will arrive even from the most famous clubs in our football and beyond. This Lovric it is bewitching the management of the Italian championship.

It’s been there for some time one team in particular who wants to try to secure this midfielder, we are talking about the Old lady led by Max Allegri. The club has a great desire to set up a team that can compete again for the Scudetto as early as next year and would like reinforce the median precisely with the Slovenian from Udinese. It will be difficult to resist the advances of a club that has this coat of arms and this prestige, which is why the management begins to study the amount that must be obtained from the performance of the talent in the senior national team. See also Russian minister Lavrov in New York to chair the UN council. Controversy over visas denied to accompanying journalists

Another master stroke — We would like to remind everyone that Sandi arrived at Juventus this summer, but he did so on a free transfer. To date, the figure that any company will have to shell out to ensure its performance is around fifteen million euros. The market hasn’t started yet, but due to his contribution on the pitch and also to the balance sheet, Sandi Lovric is already officially yet another phenomenal coup from the Friulian management and above all from Marino. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Relaunch from Türkiye for Becao <<

