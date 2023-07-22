Udinese market – Roberto Pereyra has chosen his future / The details

The Argentine footballer has chosen and written his future. Don’t miss all the details that come from the market on the deal of the day

Udinese prepares for the post Pereyra, the footballer seems to have definitively decided what his next team could be. The footballer now intends to change his goal at all costs and for this reason there are already several clubs at the door. The team that seems to have conquered the midfielder is Turin by Ivan Juric and Urbano Cairo. A team of the highest level and of the highest level. The team has offered the player a two-year contract, accompanied by a safe starting shirt. After several days of reflection, now everything seems to be written and the official could arrive at any moment. Pereyra seems to have shelved her dream to return to play in the Champions League. It could be a matter of time and ambitions. Perhaps bringing Taurus back to Europe could give completely new stimuli. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Here are the details of the Becao affair <<

July 22 – 09:06

