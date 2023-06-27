Udinese market – The future of Matheus Martins has been written / Here’s where he’ll play

The Brazilian footballer is writing his future. Here’s where he will have to play next year according to the Pozzo family: all the details

Udinese and the Pozzo family stay deciding the future of the Brazilian footballer Matheus Martins. The bianconeri made a great effort last January to secure a crystalline talent who also showed himself during the Under 20 World Cup played this month. Now we just have to see him at work even with a team that plays in a top-level championship. However, his arrival at Udinese could be postponed and quite a bit, let’s take a detailed look at all the latest on his possible next team and where he will play during the season that is about to begin.

Except for sensational unforeseen events Mathues’ loan to Watford it should be prolonged of another season. Last year we recall that he found very little space with the London team and perhaps for this reason he will be given another chance in the Championship. Watford intends to rise in the standings and aim for the Premier League, and with the English team they would find much less competition than what has arisen in Udine. We remind you that in the last few hours the bianconeri have also secured themselves the performance of Lorenzo Luccawhich is added to a very varied battery of forwards.

A lot for two places

To date, Udinese is right to send Martins on loan, given that in black and white he would have risked losing another season. The second strikers currently under contract in Udine are: Florian Thauvin, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Simone Pafundi. The competition is really fierce, while with Watford he would definitely have more space to do his best and above all to show off. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. The agreement with the new center forward Lorenzo Lucca it has been found. Everyone the details of the negotiation

