Udinese Market – Who will win? / Three-way fight for Rodrigo Becao

Andrea Sottil’s team knows that in the course of this market they will 90% lose one of their three top defenders. Rodrigo Becao he has decided that his experience in Udine has come to an end and a new team needs to be found. There are three teams that are more than all serious, let’s go and see who could take home this very tight fight. The first club ready to make the decisive offer is Gianpiero Gasperini’s Atalanta. Let’s not forget that the players from Bergamo would be perfect to enhance the Brazilian’s technical and tactical qualities. The 3-4-2-1 seems to be tailor-made for the centre-back. There are currently no offers, but let’s not forget that the contract expiring in 2024 favors the extension of this deal.

The second company that has shown more than interest isthe Turin by Urbano Cairo and Ivan Juric. The club that plays under the Mole Antonelliana wants to aim higher than a simple tenth place finish. Precisely for this reason, the decisive assault could take place in the next few hours. Also in this case there is still no real offer also due to the requests judged too high. 10/12 million euros will be difficult to obtain also because of the declarations of the defender himself, who has flaunted all his intentions to the rooftops.

To date, the team is in pole position without a shadow of a doubt the Fenerbache. The Turkish club has already been moving for some time and is also the only team to have delivered official offers. To date, the maximum that the Istanbul club has managed to do is eight million euros including bonuses. Offer judged too low by the club’s management and for this reason the deal has not yet been concluded. We’ll see who wins this stunning three-way fight, in the meantime don’t miss out on all the latest on Becao’s successor. Here is the new name for the defense

