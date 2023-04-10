Five people have been killed in a firefight at a bank LouisvilleIn the Kentucky. The reports Cnnciting a direct source who explains how among the people killed there is also the attacker, who broke into a credit institution and opened fire. Other wounds remain six peopleincluding a police officer. Local police said the injured were taken to the University of Louisville hospital.

At first, FBI sources had made it known that the attacker had been “neutralized”, it is not clear whether he was killed or injured. Later, however, it became known that the attacker was killed.