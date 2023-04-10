Home Sports Record season for Antetokounmpo thanks to at least 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 55% from the field
Record season for Antetokounmpo thanks to at least 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 55% from the field

Record season for Antetokounmpo thanks to at least 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 55% from the field

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a record-breaking NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward became the first player ever to finish the regular season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists shooting 55% from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 63 appearances and averaged 32.1 minutes per game.

Here are his full stats:

31.1 points;

11.8 rebounds;

5.7 assist;

55.3% from the field.

