Giannis Antetokounmpo had a record-breaking NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward became the first player ever to finish the regular season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists shooting 55% from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 63 appearances and averaged 32.1 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG, and 5+ APG on 55%+ shooting in a season ✨ pic.twitter.com/tZV9t6DaJV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2023

Here are his full stats:

31.1 points;

11.8 rebounds;

5.7 assist;

55.3% from the field.