Giannis Antetokounmpo had a record-breaking NBA season.
The Milwaukee Bucks forward became the first player ever to finish the regular season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists shooting 55% from the field.
Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 63 appearances and averaged 32.1 minutes per game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG, 10+ RPG, and 5+ APG on 55%+ shooting in a season ✨ pic.twitter.com/tZV9t6DaJV
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 9, 2023
Here are his full stats:
31.1 points;
11.8 rebounds;
5.7 assist;
55.3% from the field.