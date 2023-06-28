Oakley presents the exclusive 2023 Tour de France sunglasses collection

Oakley wowed cycling enthusiasts by launching its new limited-edition sunglasses collection to celebrate the prestigious Tour de France 2023which will start on July 1 from Bilbao, Spain.

The collection includes four models: Encoder, Radar EV, Sutro Lite e Sylasall made in limited editions for this special occasion.

As the Official Sponsor of Cycling Sunglasses, Oakley is committed to introducing each year a collection dedicated to the Tour de France, enriching its designs with new colors and unique details.

Compared to the more sober versions of past years, yellow is back in vogue for 2023, recalling the prestige of the yellow jersey of the Tour.

This year’s collection is inspired by this symbol, thanks to the use of Oakley’s new “fast splatter paint technique”. Each frame has been designed to convey a sense of speed, direction and movement, just like the runners in competition.

Each pair of glasses features the laser engraved logo of the Tour in the lower right corner of the lens and is accompanied by a customized micro bag to ensure its protection.

Here is an overview of the four models in the 2023 Tour de France collection:

Encoder Strike Oakley Tour de France 2023 – Prezzo: € 265

The Encoder Strike glasses make a style statement. Their rimless design is complemented by a line of vents across the top of the lens to improve airflow while pedaling.

The Prizm road lens is bonded directly to the frame, made with Oakley’s renowned O-Matter material, which guarantees strength, comfort and durability over time.

Oakley Sutro Lite Sweep Tour de France 2023 – Price: €200

The Sutro Lite Sweeps also feature ventilation holes at the top of the lens. This variant of Oakley’s famous Sutro eyewear combines a distinctive design with vented lenses for optimal air circulation. The limited edition frame is paired with Prizm Road lenses.

Oakley Radar EV Path Tour de France 2023 – Price: €225

The Radar EV Path is a model with a proven durability. It’s an evolution of Oakley’s beloved Radar eyewear, featuring a wider peripheral field of vision, especially appreciated when the head is down. The version dedicated to the 2023 Tour de France is equipped with Prizm Road Black lenses.

Oakley Sylas Tour de France 2023 – Prezzo: € 155

Sylas sunglasses represent the casual option of the collection. Designed to be worn throughout the day, Oakley says their design is also compatible with wearing a hat. This Tour de France version features Prizm Black lenses paired with a matte black frame.

With her Tour de France 2023 sunglasses collection, Oakley offers cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to wear high-quality eyewear that combines style, functionality and a special link with the great French stage race. Don’t miss the chance to add a touch of elegance and prestige to your cycling equipment with these limited edition models!

