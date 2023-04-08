Here is the press conference of the Juventus coach after the draw that arrived this afternoon in the match against the Brianza

A draw in added time which boosts morale and will certainly allow us to face next week’s match at Roma in the best possible way. Let’s not lose the technician’s statements Andrea Sottil at the end of the match.

“I think the team had a great first half, playing just like we had prepared them. We attacked the spaces we knew Monza could give us. We have shot several on goalmaking several interpreters come to the conclusion such as Lovric e Samardzic, deservedly taking the lead. The thing that makes me angry the most was the start of the second half, frankly inexplicable. We’ll pick you up in 5 minutes 2 gol. There is regret. A team like us must stay more careful. Above all, those who entered were ready Something in obtaining the rigor of the equal”.

Didn’t the changes come a little too late?

“My opinion is never lose your balance. It’s not that if we insert more forwards, then mathematically we manage to overcome a disadvantageous situation. After 2-1 we went out of game, so I tried to keep the balance, because if Monza found the third goal the game was over. I entered At the bottom to try to be more incisive between lines. Then on the bench I have Florian and Ilja who are players with different characteristics. Beto and Success are important for physicality and presence in the area. It went faster play in the middle“.

“As for Simone, he is a very serious boy, a great talent, but we are always talking about a 2006. Its technical project is very clear here, we want to make it a protagonist as it represents a heritage for Udinese. I’m giving him the playing time that I think is right for him, to make him grow with due calm. Ebosele has grown a lot, is a player whose strengths are acceleration and 1vs1. Today he entered well and made his part of him. Surely, thanks to his improvements, he will give us a big hand in the final.”

Can we say that the big difference compared to the first part of the season is Deulofeu's absence?

“This is a team that came from before Bologna 4 consecutive useful hits, beating strong teams such as the Rossoneri and Empoli and drawing with Atlanta in Bergamo. Today we could have done better, but we stayed good at taking it back. It’s clear that Deulofeu he is a key player for us, like Pereyra. Our way of playing with him was different. We need to find the lucidity and solidity in the defensive phase that is our identity. We have to improve attention, but we are already thinking about the away game in Rome”.

The interview with the Juventus coach ends here. Don’t lose all the votes assigned by the editorial team at the end of this championship match. Here are the Udinese-Monza report cards <<

