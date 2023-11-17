Udinese News | Okoye case: summoned by Nigeria, remains in Udine

The Bianconeri goalkeeper remained in Friuli despite the call from his national team coach. Here’s the reason

It causes discussion of the case that concerns us closely Maduka Okoye, Udinese goalkeeper seen during the match against Cagliari in the Italian Cup. Among other things, among the best on the pitch on that occasion.

Okoye case in the national team

—

Okoye’s failure to respond to the national team call-up caused a sensation in Nigeria. The goalkeeper had to leave for matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, matches valid for qualifying for the next World Cup. Coach Peseiro explained the reasons for this situation. The Nigeria coach reported that the Juventus goalkeeper is due to remain in Udine for passport issues.

November 16 – 4.58pm

