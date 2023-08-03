Udinese News – Old Lady in Udine without Paul Pogba / The latest

Udinese continues to work in view of the first matches of the year. We need to keep an eye on the progress of the next opponents: the last ones

The old lady prepares for the first fight of his championship. We remind you that on the 20th of August it will be necessary to go to the Dacia Arena and face it against the team ofAndrea Sottil. Precisely the challenge from which the past year ended. The Bianconeri of Friuli Venezia Giulia have a great desire to show off and start immediately with their foot pressed on the accelerator. A team that during the first few days of last year had managed to put all the opponents in difficulty and even become the solitary record holder for a few hours/day (uneven matches). Precisely for this reason the countdown starts when there are only a few missing 17 days to the first and important kick-off.

Max Allegri’s team is likely to show up at the starting line Still without what was the most important shot of last season: Paul Pogba. The French footballer continues to suffer from constant physical problems and consequently we will hardly be able to see him on the pitch in a few days. We remind you that he did not leave for the American tour and will try to join the group only over the next few days when everyone returns to the Continassa. This is undoubtedly good news for coach Andrea Sottil who will have to face one less danger in preparing for the match.

The starting midfield

The Friulian company already knows for two-thirds which will be its starting midfield during the first day of the championship. In front of the defense there will be the usual Walace, ready to embarrass every offensive plot of the opponents. On the left it will be positioned (as usual) Password Lovric and on the other hand, however, it is pure ballot. Oier Zarraga, Domingos Quina and Giovanni Fabbian will compete for the third jersey as a full-time starter. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Cocetta goes to Turris <<

3 August – 3.18pm

