Udinese News | Pereyra in history: Sunday there will be 200 appearances

In recent weeks, Pereyra’s future has held sway in the Juventus environment. We know very well how the agent himself opened the door to a possible renewal with the Juventus team. We need to find an agreement on the figures before some other team can do it. The Argentine footballer’s dream is to play at high levels at least for a few more seasons before returning to Argentina. Above all would like to continue to have his say in a struggling society or constantly militate in European cups. In the meantime though, Roberto “Tucu” Pereyra is close to a very important milestone. In fact, the Argentine will cross the finish line on Sunday 200 appearances in all competitions with theUdinese. The ex from the match against Juventus, thanks to 5 gol e 7 assist in the current tournament, he can become, with active participation, the second midfielder of theUdinese to take part in at least 13 rarely in a Serie A season since the beginning of the last decade, after Rodrigo dePaul, 17 in 2018/19, 13 in 2019/20 and 18 in 2020/21). Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Relaunch from Türkiye for Becao <<