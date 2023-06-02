Home » Udinese News | Pereyra in history: Sunday there will be 200 appearances
World

Udinese News | Pereyra in history: Sunday there will be 200 appearances

by admin
Udinese News | Pereyra in history: Sunday there will be 200 appearances

Not only this historic milestone, but also a record achieved in recent seasons only by Rodrigo De Paul

In recent weeks, Pereyra’s future has held sway in the Juventus environment. We know very well how the agent himself opened the door to a possible renewal with the Juventus team. We need to find an agreement on the figures before some other team can do it. The Argentine footballer’s dream is to play at high levels at least for a few more seasons before returning to Argentina. Above all would like to continue to have his say in a struggling society or constantly militate in European cups. In the meantime though, Roberto “Tucu” Pereyra is close to a very important milestone. In fact, the Argentine will cross the finish line on Sunday 200 appearances in all competitions with theUdinese. The ex from the match against Juventus, thanks to 5 gol e 7 assist in the current tournament, he can become, with active participation, the second midfielder of theUdinese to take part in at least 13 rarely in a Serie A season since the beginning of the last decade, after Rodrigo dePaul, 17 in 2018/19, 13 in 2019/20 and 18 in 2020/21). Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Relaunch from Türkiye for Becao <<

June 2, 2023 (change June 2, 2023 | 3:01 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Is it better to build a new building or an old building and what are the shortcomings | Info

You may also like

A Serb whose picture was wrongly used in...

Tears of Blood premiere “LDS Mexico Tour 2022....

Two people have died in a bombing in...

adebajo about jokić | Sports

RCEP takes full effect for 15 signatories

Sabotage of the Nord Stream, the German police...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Saturday...

Tiscali Mobile, the new offers adapted to the...

Sig Bergamin’s environment at CASACOR 2023 – MONDO...

Saudi Arabia expresses concern over ceasefire violations by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy