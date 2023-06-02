Home » Becoming happier: According to science, these 14 habits help
Health

Becoming happier: According to science, these 14 habits help

by admin
Becoming happier: According to science, these 14 habits help

Luck is a strange thing: Many people want it so much that they try almost everything to achieve this desirable feeling. And when they succeed, it’s gone again the next moment. Being happy is not permanent. Rather, it is the peaks that our life has in store for us in the most beautiful and touching moments.

And yet there are ways and means with which we can give our basic well-being a boost. Happiness research has always been concerned with the question of what actually makes people happy and which characteristics and habits promote basic life satisfaction.

What actually makes me happy?

One of the leading scientists in the field was Michael W. Fordyce. Among other things, the psychiatrist developed behavioral-oriented happiness therapy, which took into account emotional, situational, physiological, cognitive and biographical requirements for well-being.

His 14 principles of happiness were also based on this. They describe habits that should make everyone happier. In the photo gallery you will find an overview of Fordyce’s advice. To this day, they have neither been proven nor disproved – but they sometimes offer good food for thought for the question of what actually makes us happy.

Those: The psychology of happiness

See also  Diabecovid, including diabetes Long Covid effects

You may also like

Nosebleed, how to intervene immediately to avoid the...

discover powerful foods to include on your grocery...

Rome, a building in the Aniene Hills on...

“You reminded me of Woody Allen”

Getting sick in the summer, there are at...

A blood test to discover 50 tumors, a...

Do-it-yourself cystitis douches: how to relieve the discomfort...

Magnesium deficiency, an essential nutrient for health

Covid-19, situation in Italy 22-28 May 2023

Revolution in Rai, Report hypothesis instead of Che...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy