one dead and four wounded

Garage collapse in New York


A New York the balance of one is one dead and at least four injured collapse of a garage in Manhattan. According to the first reconstructions, the floors of the three-story building gave way around 4.15 pm local time, 10.15 pm in Italy, and as a result all the cars that were parked at the time fell.

The mayor of the metropolis Eric Adams went to the scene of the accident less than a kilometer from the Stock Exchange. Four of the injured were hospitalized, while the sixth wanted to go home. The firefighters were able to quickly identify the people involved with the use of drones and a robot dog.

