Udinese News | Sousa: “Important growth. We want to continue like this”

The Salernitana coach spoke at the press conference to present tomorrow afternoon’s match against the black and whites

Paulo Sousatechnician of Salernitanahe spoke at the press conference, to present tomorrow afternoon’s match against Udinesevalid for the 37th matchday of Serie A. Here are the words of the granata coach, collected by our editorial staff:

How is Boulaye Dia, is he staying?

“The main idea is to keep all the players we know can contribute to the team. Boulaye is one of them. I really like doing this job, it’s a shame the championship has to end. We all need a vacation and to recover mental and physical energies. Unfortunately several players have to face commitments with their respective national teams in different contexts, with travel, heat, even different tactical predisposition and then prepare to return to the pre-season retreat. My training methodology involves a first week of intensity adjustment and mechanical loads to then start with a larger job“.

How do you explain the improvement of your team in terms of the game?

“A bit like we do in season, I like to think about specificity of the gamewe work a lot on this in the weekly micro cycle and I would like the players to have their deserved holidays too, working there too and then returning to the retreat and being at least prepared to immediately work on concepts that will allow us to make the right decisions“.

"The system is not important but the shape. This squad was built with an idea and all of them are valid. To this rose high exteriors are missing for what is my idea of ​​the game, even in anticipation of one module diversification. We need more balance in the construction of the squad".

