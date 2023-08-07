Home » Udinese – Official: Aké is a new Juventus player
Udinese – Official: Aké is a new Juventus player

Udinese – Official: Aké is a new Juventus player

The midfielder has officially become a new member of the black and white squad. Let’s not waste any more time and see the details

Marley What is it? officially become a new player from Udinese. The midfielder or winger will be enrolled in Andrea Sottil’s team starting today. Excellent move by the company which ensures a good prospectus for a small amount and which allows us to continue with the green line of rejuvenation of the squad. The negotiation ended very quickly and this allows the club to have Festy Ebosele’s replacement or opponent in time for the first official match of this season (the Italian Cup match against Catanzaro this Friday). Now let’s get down to all the official figures on this deal.

The French side arrives at Udinese loan for purchase with counter-purchase. Next year we will see if he has managed to impose himself and consequently deserved the possibility of becoming a member of the black and white squad in all respects in the future as well. Surely it is a blow that expands the capabilities of the wingers. Aké unlike Ebosele he is certainly less physical but has great dribbling skills. Furthermore, we can often see him returning and making crosses even with his left foot, becoming a real card for the Juventus team’s attack.

Footballer’s career

Aké already made his debut in Serie A in the previous year against Atalanta. However, his career started with the Under 23 team. Almost 50 appearances in total and seven goals scored. This year the loan arrived in Ligue 2 with the French team which made him a really interesting footballer. 14 games played and three goals scored. Good numbers for a winger who now wants to show off in our league as well. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the Beto affair. Here you are the choice of the neroazzurri and Simone Inzaghi <<

August 7, 2023 (change August 7, 2023 | 3:09 pm)

© breaking latest news

