Paris Saint-Germain has reacted in the transfer saga about superstar Kylian Mbappé: Gonçalo Ramos is about to move to France. The Portuguese made everyone sit up and take notice at the World Cup. And: Bayern’s Yann Sommer is apparently in Milan for a medical check-up.

The previous Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer has confirmed his upcoming farewell to the German record champions from Munich. The 34-year-old Swiss wrote on Instagram on Monday that an exciting journey was coming to an end. He also thanked his teammates, coaches, support staff and fans of FC Bayern, “who made my time at this big club an experience that I will never forget”.

Sommer is said to be on the verge of a move to Inter Milan. According to consistent media reports, the Swiss selection keeper should complete the medical check on Monday and then sign his contract with Inter. A transfer fee of six million euros is under discussion.

Sommer only switched from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Munich in the winter and replaced Manuel Neuer after his leg was broken. If Neuer were to return, Sommer would probably have to vacate his place in goal. But he would like to recommend himself as number one in a team for participation in the European Championships in Germany next year.

Paris before signing Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain are about to sign Gonçalo Ramos. As reported by the Portuguese media on Monday, the 22-year-old attacker will initially be loaned out for a year from Benfica Lisbon. A purchase obligation of 65 million euros should then apply, and a further 15 million euros could be added through bonus payments.

Goncalo Ramos, still in Tricot from Benfica Lisbon

The Portuguese soccer champions are already collecting 20 million euros in rental fees, which practically represent the first installment of the subsequent purchase amount.

Sustainable muscle building

Star striker Kylian Mbappé currently has no long-term future in Paris. The Frenchman is under contract until the end of next season and could then move on a free transfer. He had declared that he did not want to extend the contract with the French capital club. Since then there has been speculation about an immediate change. Paris are also said to be interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

With the departure of Ramos, Benfica coach Roger Schmidt loses his most accurate player. Ramos had scored 19 league goals last season. At the World Cup in Qatar, he surprisingly ousted Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI in the round of 16 against Switzerland and then scored three goals in a 6-1 win.

Nottingham interested in Stuttgart’s Guirassy and Sosa

According to a media report, the English first division club Nottingham Forest is interested in the national players Serhou Guirassy and Borna Sosa from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart. The Premier League club is ready to pull the exit clause in Guirassy’s contract, which runs until 2026, the “Kicker” reported on Monday. It should be between 15 and 20 million euros. The English initially wanted to check whether the Guinean striker was interested in a change at all and then contact VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, it was said.

Guirassy was Stuttgart’s top scorer last season. After a loan from French club Stade Rennes, they only signed him at the end of May. Last Saturday, the attacker scored three goals for the Swabians to win 3-0 in the friendly at Sheffield United. According to the report, full-back Sosa should also be in Nottingham’s field of vision. The Croatian’s contract with VfB runs until June 30, 2025.

Mainz 05 borrows Bobzien

FSV Mainz 05 has loaned the young striker Ben Bobzien to SC Austria Lustenau for the coming season. The 20-year-old is hoping for more playing time with the Austrian Bundesliga club, said the Rhineland-Palatinate first division football team on Monday. Bobzien was loaned to SV Elversberg in the second half of last season, played 17 competitive games in the third division and in the Saarland Cup and celebrated promotion to the second division. In 2022/2023 he played for the 05ers in the DFB Cup and played 15 games with the U23s in the Regionalliga Südwest.

Wolfsburg boss criticizes Eindhoven

In the poker game about midfielder Aster Vranckx, Wolfsburg managing director Marcel Schäfer criticizes the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Earnie Stewart, Technical Director of PSV Eindhoven, had confirmed interest in the VfL Wolfsburg player to ESPN. “If a club is interested in what is legitimate, then you call the other club and don’t do it in public,” said Schäfer. “I have nothing to do with any club, not even PSV Eindhoven, because of Aster Vranckx.” Vranckx, who has returned from his Milan loan, is still under contract with VfL Wolfsburg until 2025.

Summer according to reports on the medical check in Milan

The expected move from goalkeeper Yann Sommer from FC Bayern Munich to Inter Milan could be perfect this Monday. According to reports in the Italian media, the previous goalkeeper of the German record champions arrived in Milan on Sunday evening. The obligatory medical check should take place there on Monday, after which the 34-year-old should sign his contract. A transfer fee of six million euros is under discussion.

The Swiss only came to Munich in winter to replace Manuel Neuer after his broken leg from Mönchengladbach. However, with a view to the EM 2024 in Germany, Sommer would still like to recommend himself as a regular goalkeeper with missions. This would not be guaranteed in Munich given Neuer’s intended return. The German national goalkeeper will not be completely fit again before the start of the new season. FC Bayern had recently loaned goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to VfB Stuttgart.

Bayern interest in striker

