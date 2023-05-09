Udinese-Sampdoria / Focus on the man of the match: he wants to be a starter

Udinese played a practically perfect match against the Dorians. Here is the focus on the best player on the pitch: he wants to be a starter

Central defender Adam Masina has finally found continuity that he had been looking for for a long time. Just yesterday afternoon, a chance arrived from the very first minutes, the defender was not caught unprepared and for the entire duration of the match he managed to have his say thanks to plays of the highest order. In defense he was simply perfect given that no opportunity arises on his side and in any case he kept a good guard against two hard-to-mark strikers like Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini. At the same time he was also ready in the offensive phase with a very important goal. Here you are goal record.

The end of the first half is just around the corner and during the umpteenth black and white assaultSandi Lovric picks up a reply from the Sampdoria defense. The Slovenian footballer looks around and only then decides to put a perfect ball in the center of the penalty area. This cross arrives in the middle of the ed area Adam Masina is waiting for nothing else. He hit the ball perfectly and put it behind opposing goalkeeper Nicola Ravaglia. A goal that is really worth a lot for the bianconeri, but above all for the player who, after a year of suffering, finally manages to have his say on the pitch. Now the expectations for the future are certainly much brighter.

Protagonist also in the future — See also Udinese – Sottil presents the match: “The boys are hungry. We want to win” This network is a confirmation in view of next season. Adam has always shown that he can have his say in a league like Serie A and now he’s ready to take a little revenge first in these last few games and then next season. The Moroccan wants to relaunch himself, but it won’t be easy given that the level of the championship is constantly rising. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on yesterday afternoon’s match. Don’t miss the report cards of the day with all votes assigned: Udinese-Sampdoria <<

